Expand the Library

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Preschool Storytime

Join Ms. Ellen for Preschool Storytime every Friday morning at 10 a.m. She'll read a few stories and then everyone gets to do a craft and enjoy a snack. It's always so much fun!

Hispanic Heritage Storytime

We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month at the library with a special storytime at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Join us as we share songs, stories, and crafts!

13th Annual Spooktacular

The time has come for our 13th Annual Spooktacular. After having to cancel last year, we are back and bigger than ever! This year, Spooktacular will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. This family-friendly Halloween festival is free and open to everyone. We'll have lots of games, a hayride, face painting, a haunted bookstore, and so much more! We're excited to welcome back The Scott Family Amazeum, Super Science NWA, and Kings Kettlecorn. Put on your best costume and get ready for an afternoon filled with fall family fun! Parking will be at the Baptist Church with transport to bring you down to the event.

Teen Night Ultimate Challenges

Teen Night is back at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, with a night devoted to the wackiest, craziest challenges we could come up with. This night has been created by one of our Teen Advisory Board members and open to ages 13-17. Please note that the library is closed during the event. To ensure the safety of teens, no one will be permitted in the library and no library business will be conducted.

Census Information

A representative from the Census Bureau will be at the library Thursday, Oct. 17, to provide information about the upcoming 2020 census, as well as opportunities as a temporary census worker.

A Swingin' Night

The Bella Vista Public Library Foundation is hosting a swingin' fundraiser to help raise funds to complete the library expansion project. Join the Foundation for "A Swingin' Time" with dinner, music, and dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Under the Woods Event Center. Tickets are $50 and will be available for purchase at the front desk.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Hoopla

Have you checked out Hoopla digital yet? With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, e-books and graphic novels online for free. Find it on our website under Discover - Digital Services.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians Unhushed podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website www.bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. It offers everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much, much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Floral Arrangement

October's floral arrangement is designed and provided by Anne Mathis of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. The phone number is 479-855-1753. Check out our website for all current information at www.bvpl.org.

