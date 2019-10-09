Annual Open House

Be sure to mark Sunday, Oct. 27, on your calendar for our annual open house at the museum, starting at 2 p.m. This year we will also include the grand opening of our historic Settler's Cabin. Free food indoors and outdoors, and door prizes available. The Southern Strings, featuring a mix of musical instruments including dulcimers, psaltery, guitar, harmonica and bongo drums, will be performing at 2:30 p.m. inside the museum. Admission is free to all the afternoon's events.

Flea in the Park

We will have a table at Blowing Springs for the Flea in the Park flea market starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Please come check out the latest merchandise from the gift shop or just stop by for a visit with our museum volunteers.

November Events

November will be a busy month at the museum. The next Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, with Matt Mulheran speaking on the Battle of Prairie Grove. We will also have a table at the Holiday Bazaar at Riordan Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9. We will have a seminar on scams and identity theft on Tuesday, Nov. 12. We will be hosting the Pontiac and GMC Car Club of Northwest Arkansas as they make a stop at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, to tour the museum. Other visitors are welcome then too. Our next rotating exhibit starting in November will feature antique Fisher-Price toys from the collection of Bruce Fox.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website is www.bellavistamuseum.org.

