When the Friends of the Library received an anonymous donation, it found a way to make it into a fun fundraiser, the organization's president Ashley Jones said recently. The donation came in the form of gemstones, including one pair worth more than $700, so a raffle was planned.

It's not an ordinary raffle. Only 125 tickets will be sold for $10 each. On Saturday, Oct. 26, all ticket holders are invited to the library to turn in their ticket and receive a gemstone.

There's an assortment of gemstones, Jones said, including topaz, sapphire and aquamarine. Each of them is worth more than $10. They'll be packaged in small bags so ticket holders all have a chance to choose one bag. It could be the grand prize bag.

The grand prize includes a $300 credit for a setting at Lindens Jewelry.

The proceeds go the Friends of the Library and will be used to benefit the Bella Vista Library, Jones said. It may be an addition to the building fund or it may be to fill a specific request from the library staff, she said.

If the library is closed on Oct. 26, the grand prize drawing will be rescheduled, Jones said. Because of the construction going on in and around the building, there's a slight chance that it will be closed, but the staff believes that's unlikely.

Tickets go on sale a the library on Oct. 20 and will be sold until they sell out.

General News on 10/09/2019