TOURNAMENTS --

Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble -- 4-Person Scramble -- Oct. 11

The 2019 Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble is a fun opportunity to engage with others in the community, promote your business and encourage the economic development of the area through networking. This year's scramble supports the nonprofit partner Adult Day NWA. It provides social, recreational and educational activities for participants to maintain and enhance the quality of life for both the participant and the caregiver. Proceeds from all mulligan and tee blaster package sales will support this great nonprofit partner.

This four-person scramble will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Bella Vista Country Club, located at 98 Clubhouse Drive. It is open to chamber members and non-members. The day begins at 7 a.m. with check-in/breakfast; 8 a.m., shotgun start; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch available; and 2 p.m., awards. Chamber member team fee is $350 and the chamber non-member team fee is $450.

To join the list of sponsors, please contact Jessie Wagner at jwagner@greaterbentonville.com or 479-273-2841, To register a team, go to https://bit.ly/2NmKe2E.

Fall Mixer -- Two-person Scramble/Modified Scotch -- Oct. 11-13

The 2019 Fall Mixer tournament is open to members and non-members with teams consisting of one man and one woman. Play format is a two-person scramble/modified Scotch with the front nine holes scramble and the second nine holes modified Scotch. It will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with registration and cocktail party. The Saturday, Oct. 12, schedule begins at 7 a.m. -- coffee, purchase golf bag raffle tickets and mulligans; 9 a.m. -- shotgun start and 1 p.m. -- college football shoot-out and tailgate party (chili and hot-dogs); Sunday, Oct. 13, starts at 7 a.m. -- coffee; 9 a.m. -- shotgun start and 1 p.m. -- lunch and awards.

The shootout entry fee is $10. Tournament entry fee is $120 per couple ($60 per player), plus applicable green/cart fees. Fee includes lunch after play and flight prizes. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

4th Annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament -- Lone Soldier -- Nov. 11

The Veterans Day Golf Tournament is open to members and non-members and scheduled for play Monday, Nov. 11, at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood courses. The day begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start and ends at 3:30 p.m. with lunch and awards. The entry fee is $240 per team, plus applicable green and cart fees. This also includes drinks on the course, lunch after play, flight prizes and the emergency ration team package. The emergency rations package includes (one per player) the following: mulligan; automatic one-putt once you are on the green; move up on tee box and automatic relief from hazards, bunker or water.

Sign up to be a hole sponsor. For $100, your name or company logo will be put on a sign out on the golf course or tee box. Or, simply donate. Contact the Golf Division at 479-855-5070 for more information. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office.

Recognize a veteran by purchasing a memory card for $50 to be placed in the Memory Garden around first tee.

Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 4, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Sports on 10/09/2019