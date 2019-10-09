Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Although he promoted a protest event on Facebook, Jim Parsons (left) of the Bella Vista Patriots had little response on Friday. He was at the corner of 71B and McNelly Road. Bob and Nancy Stock (center and right) stopped by to pick up a Vote No sign.

Many POA members received a ballot today for an election to decide only one question. Members can approve an assessment increase of $11 for improved lots and $2 for unimproved. Voting ends at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, and the results will be announced immediately at a membership meeting at Riordan Hall that will begin at 6 p.m.

Some members will receive an emailed ballot today and a paper ballot later, but they cannot use both, Tammy Loyd, assistant to the COO, said.

Although there have been other assessment elections in recent years, there has not been an actual assessment increase since 2001. In 2001, voters approved a new two-tier system so that residents of Bella Vista who own improved lots paid $24 and nonresident property owners whose lots were not improved paid $16. At the time, there was no city of Bella Vista, so the POA was paying for police services, the fire department and maintaining the streets. The city was incorporated in 2007 and took over those services.

When he stopped to pick up a "Vote No" sign on Friday, member Bob Stock said he was against the increase in part because the salaries of the POA management team are too high. He said paying both the POA COO and the mayor is redundant since one person could do the work of both offices.

In 2016, POA staff attorney Doug McCash was asked about dissolving the POA and transferring the amenities to the city. The Declaration, the document that formed the POA, must be consulted about dissolving it. While there is no clear procedure, dissolving the POA is the same as changing the declaration, McCash explained, so it requires the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the owners of lots or living units. No POA election in recent years has reached that level of participation.

If the POA was dissolved, it's not clear what would happen to the amenities, McCash said. The amenities would have to be addressed in the same ballot that dissolves the corporation, he said.

There's no reason to assume the city would take the amenities over. It's not clear that the city would even want them since they are expensive to operate. If the city did take over the amenities, it would probably mean a tax increase, McCash said.

Nancy Stock was more concerned with the overall POA budget. If she saw a budget that included some cost-cutting measures, she would consider voting for the increase, she said. The POA plans to present the 2020 budget at an open meeting on Nov. 14.

Jim Parsons, the chairman of the Bella Vista Patriots, a group that opposes the increase, said that Bella Vista essentially has two governing bodies, the city and the POA. The POA, he said, is not a good form of government since it has no oversight.

Parsons is also concerned that lawsuits surrounding the fire on Trafalgar road -- the site of a former stump dump -- will cost the organization millions of dollars. He filed a complaint about the stump dump in 2008 but the state agency, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, did not close the site. A lawsuit he filed about the fire has already been dismissed.

