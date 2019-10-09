The Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Fair is the only juried fair left in the area, director Elaine Reinke said. When it opens on Oct. 17, it will be the fair's 51st year.

Other craft shows allow vendors to sell items that they don't actually make, she explained. That makes it difficult for crafters who make each item by hand. Many of those crafters have come to Bella Vista because they know it's a juried show.

The Artisan's Alliance at Wishing Spring has been working for a good cause for the last few months. Empty Bowls is coming to Benton County.

Dave Johnson is one of the potters at Artisan’s Alliance who is working on the new project. Empty Bowls is a national organization, and events have been held in Washington County, Johnson said. He believes this one will be the first in Benton County.

The artists who work in the new pottery studio behind Wishing Spring Gallery have been making bowls, he said. Each one is handmade and each one is unique. During the craft fair, Empty Bowls will have its own booth near the front of the show to sell about 500 bowls for $15 each.

But buying a bowl is only the beginning. On Nov. 14, the bowls can be filled at the gallery.

A local restaurant will be donating either chili or soup, Johnson said. There will be entertainment and a raffle as well. There are two serving times to choose from, 11 to 1 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Anyone who buys a bowl can bring it and get it filled. Or, they can bring a receipt showing they purchased one and enjoy a meal without risking their bowl.

One hundred percent of the money raised will go to feed the hungry in Benton County, Johnson said. Sponsors will be found to pay any overhead expenses, and the artists are donating their time. He expects to raise $7,500.

But it doesn’t end there, he said. “When they look at the bowl throughout the year, it’s a reminder that there are hungry people in Northwest Arkansas. It’s a year-round thing,” he said, “We want to take our talents and multiply them to help.”

The jury process begins with an application and photos of the type of items that will be available. Members of the festival's parent organization, Artisans Alliance at Wishing Springs, decide who will be invited to the festival and what items they can bring.

This year Reinke expects 200 exhibitors in close to 300 booths -- many exhibitors set up double or even triple booths. Most of the booths are inside large festival tents, although a few set up under smaller canopies. While there are new exhibitors every year, many exhibitors return over and over again, she said. For example, Martha Anglin has been coming to the Bella Vista Crafts fair since 1969 -- the year it began.

For the second time, there will be a booth for the artists who show their work at Wishing Spring Gallery. This year it will be in one of the main festival tents.

It's impossible to predict what items will sell, she said, but there is a Pea Ridge man who offers local honey and always sells out, she said. He also brings a demonstration beehive.

Shoppers like the Bella Vista event because parking is free and the fair offers some unique transportation options.

First, there's a tram to bring shoppers onto the fairgrounds. As they shop, they can leave large items with the seller, and volunteers on golf carts will pick them up and bring them to the gate.

There's a variety of food trucks for both lunch and snacks, she said. Reinke said she's looking forward to sampling fried pie from a new vendor.

The fair is open rain or shine. When it rains, volunteers spread hay in the aisles between the tents.

The Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Fair Thursday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 19. 8 a.m to 5 p.m. 1991 Forest Hills Blvd.

