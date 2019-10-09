The Bella Vista city council voted unanimously in favor of setting the millage rate, which remains at a total of 5.5 mills, during a special meeting last Tuesday, Oct. 1.

During the Sept. work session, Mayor Peter Christie said the city may need to raise the millage to generate some additional funds for headcount increases, including an expiring SAFER grant that pays a portion of salaries for new firefighter positions.

This special meeting was called because the city needed to set its millage rate by Oct. 20, but would not know the impact of the newly-imposed internet sales tax in time for the Sept. 23 regular meeting. That information was important to making the decision, Christie explained.

"We had not received the first payment on the internet sales tax, so we didn't know quite where things were going to sit," he said.

Based on the single month of data, he said, the city has estimated the impact of this sales tax will be roughly $400,000 per year, he said.

Council member Steve Bourke said he'd like to be careful about anticipating this much of an increase in revenue.

"We have a single data point," he said. "We're going to have to wait and see."

It's also worth noting that Harps has reopened and a handful of new shops are expected to open at a development on the south end of town, Christie said, which means the city's commercial tax base is increasing.

The approved millage rate includes 4.0 mills for the city's general fund, with an additional 1 mill for firefighter pensions and 0.5 mills for police pensions.

The 1.5 mills for police and fire pensions was approved by voters in 2014 and is separate from the city's primary millage rate, which council can legally increase to as much as 5.0 mills.

Council member Linda Lloyd said that, while a millage increase might be feasible and the actual increase residents will see is fairly small, it can give a bad impression.

"I think it's more the perception, and I think if we were to change the millage at all you can kiss the bond issue goodbye," she said.

Council member Doug Fowler said that the city has a tendency to come in under budget. This year to date, the city is about $850,000 ahead of its budget, he said, and the past few years it hasn't spent its whole budget. Typically, he said, revenue gets underestimated and the budget is fully funded.

"There's still some room there," he said.

Christie said the budget is built cautiously.

"We tend to be very conservative because I don't want to get us in hot water," he said.

General News on 10/09/2019