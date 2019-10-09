Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Animal control officer Leslie Pratt speaks to the citizen police academy class about her role in the department.

The Bella Vista Citizen Police Academy got a good look at animal control and the K9 unit during last week's class session.

Officer Blake Hughes, who heads up the program, said this is a great chance to show off both of these roles and discuss what they do and don't.

"This will generally be everybody's favorite," he said.

K9 officer Yancy McCool said that the department's dog, Cabo, is trained in locating narcotics, tracking and biting. The 63-pound Belgian Malinois is required to do 16 hours of training each month but typically sees closer to 40, he said, in addition to working evening shifts and being on call 24/7.

Cabo has plenty of energy to keep up with his workload, he said.

"He's an athlete; he can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour. He's an absolute bullet," he said.

The dog is expected to have a working life of around eight years, he said, after which he's glad to take him home for retirement.

While the dog is a useful tool for the department, he said, he also comes at a steep price. In addition to roughly $10,000 for the dog, the department needs to have a climate-controlled kennel in a vehicle, a kennel at the officer's home and training gear, including a bite sleeve.

In addition to bringing Cabo out to sniff regularly, Hughes said he has a bailout system. If he gets in a tight spot, he can remotely open his car door and the dog will come running.

While sniffing, he said, he's yet to see a false alert. And any time he deploys the dog to sniff, he has to record everything -- including wind direction, location, temperature and any other behavioral cues.

Hughes said he's been impressed with Cabo's performance since the department acquired him.

"If the dog ignores what's going on and sits next to you the whole time, we're going to have a conversation after class," Hughes said.

Animal control officer Leslie Pratt said she handles a wide array of things, including dogs who have gotten loose, checking on barking dogs, snakes in houses, dog bite investigations and other animal issues.

She might begrudgingly get snakes out of a house, but she will refer people to a specialist if the animal is in a crawlspace.

She also doesn't typically handle cats or wild animals, she said.

Pratt said her tools include a baton -- which she calls the "bite stick" -- as well as a microchip reader, a Taser, pepper spray, catch tools and a .410 shotgun she hopes to avoid using.

Bites are particularly unpleasant calls, she said. The dog will need to be quarantined for 10 days to rule out rabies, she said, and a letter has to go to the health department about it.

Once a creature shows signs, chances of survival are tiny, she said.

"That's part of my job I don't take lightly," she said.

But on the other hand, reuniting people with their lost dogs is a real joy, she said. She strongly prefers to bring a dog straight home rather than taking it to the shelter, she explained.

Microchipping helps her out a lot, she said, and the chip company should be notified when the family moves.

It isn't always easy, Pratt said, but she's got a pretty good gig.

"I love it," she said.

