Monday St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge -- Third

St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge Club games begin with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and are held at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, St. Bernard's Church Campus, #1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join (membership in St. Bernard's is not a requirement) on a space-available basis. Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Oct. 1 were: first, Jean Price; second, Gail Knudsen; third, Karin Fowler; fourth, Lois Sprague.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Oct. 1 were: First-place team -- Julie Hansen, Connie Knafla and Ken Wood. Second-place team -- Loretta Kryzanek, Mabel Ashline, Oscar Hansen and Roy Knafla. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Oct. 1 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, John Young. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Kathy Ayres. Texas Canasta -- Table 1 -- first, Mable Ashline; second, Sheri Bone.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary, and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 1 were: first, Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes; second, Sandy Gibbs and Ginny Swinney; third, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch; fourth, Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Al Akey and Stan Neukircher

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Wednesday Chicago Euchre -- First

Winners Oct. 2 were: first, Denny Koneman; second, Sandi Koneman; third, Larry Johnson; fourth, Chuck Seeley; fifth, Sharon Johnson; sixth, Christel Krug; seventh, Frank Krug.

This card group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. Individuals and couples are welcome. New players are invited to give this game a try. Call Larry Johnson at 479-876-8431 for information or questions.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Oct. 3 were: first, June Johnson; second, Marlene Kellogg; third, Sue Kelley.

Group arrives at 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m., every Thursday at Papa Mike's. No sign-up is necessary and the group is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Oct. 3 were: Table 1 -- first, Lynn Conner; second, Linda Ervin. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Diane Dingman.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Sept. 26 were: Women -- first (tie), Mabel Ashline and Nancy Lebermann; third, Betty Launius. Honorable Mention -- Fran Fish.

Men -- first, Al Akey; second (tie), Ken Gryzbowski and Chris King. Honorable Mention -- Ken Lebermann

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. New players and everyone are welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions.

Thursday St. Bernard's Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Blvd., east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Sept. 25 were: Table 1 -- first, John Routh; second, Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Norma Miller; second, Bud Brebner.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game. More players are needed and there is no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Sept. 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Bill Roush. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Chuck Seeley. High Score: Paul Herrick. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 26 were: Blue Team (wins 2-0) -- Zona Dahl, Jerry Vnuk, Chuck Hurl, Joyce Hansen and Bud Brebner. Blue Team -- Ellie Roberts, William Roberts, Darlene Albers, Art Hamilton, Nancy Taynor and Marj Shafer.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 10/09/2019