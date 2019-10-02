File Photo Last year's Weiner Takes All races were well attended. The event is a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

And they're off. This year, it's not only wiener dogs racing for a good cause; Corgis are racing too.

The 13th annual Wiener Takes All races will be held at the Loch Lomond Park, adjacent to the dog park, on Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning about 11 a.m.

The popular event is a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, and it hopes to raise about $30,000 this year. Much of that will come from corporate sponsors, executive director Dee Dee Knight-Matney said, but one sponsor, Tito Handmade Vodka, is offering a matching grant in addition to its regular sponsorship. The more money the races bring in, the bigger the matching grant.

The shelter receives some funds from the city, based on the number of animals sent to the shelter, but it's not a city operation. It's a nonprofit with an operating budget of more than $350,000, partly from fundraising.

Over the past 13 years, the wiener dog races have developed their own following.

"Team Mueller, for example," Knight-Matney said. "(Dogs) Jackson and Maggie have been king and queen for several years."

The king and queen are decided based on money raised, and Jackson and Maggie have been good fundraisers. Their family, the Muellers, come along dressed in special race-day T-shirts.

Knight-Matney is expecting last year's champion racer to return as well. Solo, the dachshund, comes from Bigelow.

This year, the shelter was contacted by the owner of a Facebook Page dedicated to Corgis. She was thinking about setting up her own event but wasn't sure how. The shelter offered to expand the Wiener Dog Race to include Corgis. They'll have their own championship race and their own king and queen, she said.

Other events are open to all dogs, including the popular costume contest and a musical sit game. There's also a special race for "Wiener Wanna Be's."

This year, food trucks will be on-site so race fans can purchase lunch. The shelter will get a portion of the proceeds.

Knight-Matney said she doesn't have any plans to add more breeds to future races, but she's not against the idea either.

"We'll have to see how it goes," she said.

