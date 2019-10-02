The Bella Vista Police Department is looking for a new dispatcher to fill a 12th spot on the roster which was created at the start of this year but never filled.

Administrative Lt. Ryan Harmon said the department has hired dispatchers this year but never quite had 12 on-hand at any given point in time.

It's difficult to hire dispatchers, particularly in Northwest Arkansas, because it's a difficult, high-stress job with a lengthy hiring process that has to compete with private sector work as well as other dispatch offices, he explained.

"Every year it's getting harder to find people who want to be dispatchers," Harmon said.

The department has made some adjustments to dispatcher pay scales that provide more room for advancement in the hopes of making the job more appealing, he said, as well as working to provide the best equipment and software it can to make the work go as smoothly as possible.

Nobody can expect to become wealthy as a dispatcher, but the city does also provide solid benefits, he said.

"We've made a lot of changes ... but we're still fighting the same problem."

Keeping a full dispatch office has been a difficulty every agency in the country faces, and Bella Vista is having better luck than a lot of other agencies in the area, he added.

At best, he said, a dispatcher takes about two months to hire and then has a 12-week minimum training period. Because it's so lengthy, some applicants have found other jobs by the time they get a dispatch job offer, Harmon said.

That hiring process starts with an application which, if approved, leads to an interview with Harmon and dispatch supervisor Christy Terry.

If the candidate does well there, he explained, they move to a test with simulated dispatch calls on a program called Criticall, which tests the applicants on their typing speed, memory, comprehension and map reading.

"You have to be listening to the radio, taking calls, typing up things," Harmon said.

If they pass, they move on to an integrity interview -- an in-depth two to three-hour interview with intense, personal questions, he said.

From there, the department does a background investigation. If the applicant passes all this, he makes it onto a hiring list and the chief makes the final call, often after doing an interview himself, Harmon said.

Dispatch supervisor Christy Terry said that, despite the in-depth vetting and the sample test, some people simply can't do it -- the drills may go smoothly, but the real thing is a bit too much.

"They have to know what they're walking into, it's a high-stress job," she said.

Terry has been in dispatch for more than 17 years. She said she took to the field naturally but understands it isn't for everyone.

The work itself is difficult, but dispatchers build strong relationships with one another and the people they direct, she said.

"You either love it or you hate it ... It's hard. It wears on you after a while. But if you love it, you stick with it," she said.

Anyone interested in applying for this position can find the application on the city's website at bellavistaar.gov/employment.

