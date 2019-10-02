October Happenings at the Museum

Events --

Accident School Reunion

The Accident School reunion will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Accident was a rural school located northeast of Springdale, and classes were held there from the 1870s until consolidation with Springdale in 1949. All former Accident School students, teachers, family and friends are invited.

Historic Coverlets

Martha Benson and Laura Redford, founders of the Ozark Coverlet Project to document historic woven coverlets found in the region's museums and private collections, will discuss their latest discoveries at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to make an old-fashioned corn husk doll at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Meetings --

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet both days at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 21, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The guest speaker will be fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, who was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council's "Arkansas Living Treasure" award in 2017.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Meeting locations --

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless otherwise stated for classes or events.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

For more information, call 479-750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

