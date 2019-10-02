Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Carol Phillips works on a harness that will be hung inside the Settler's Cabin on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The cabin's grand opening will take place during the museum's annual open house on Oct. 27.

When the Bella Vista Historical Society was offered a log cabin, they looked to the community to help pay the costs of moving it. But furnishing it turned out to be much less expensive. The Settler's Cabin is completely furnished with donations.

The cabin was built near what is now the Highland's gate, but in 1979 it was disassembled and moved to Pense Drive. It was used as a gallery for wood sculpture and then a children's playhouse. The owners of the property offered it to the museum earlier this year, and in March it was moved the museum grounds and set on a new foundation. Over the summer, the roof was reshingled and a fence was built.

Now, under the supervision of Carol Phillips, it has been furnished as a cabin of a young settler, just starting out. All the furnishings have been donated. Phillips who retired as the executive director of the William Henry Harrison House and Museum in Vincennes, Ind., donated some of the furnishings herself. They were items she inherited from family members, she said.

Donations have come from local residents like Debbie Sorenson, who donated a fiddle, and Chuck Pribbernow, who donated a seaman's trunk. The owner of a cabin that is about to be demolished in Old Bella Vista, Julia Ann McKinney, gave the museum staff the contents of the cabin, including ladderback chairs and a dresser.

"Scott Morrison of Morrison Carpentry, who did the new roof, the new front porch and the split-rail fence for the log cabin, got so involved in the project that he even donated an old trunk to the cabin," Xyta Lucas, the president of the Historical Society said in an email.

Phillips is looking forward to finding out the age of the cabin. She believes it's older than the donors believe. When it was moved in the '70s, it was thought to have been built in the early 1900s. But the logs that make up the walls are hand-hewn. An expert is coming to take a core sample from those logs and date the cabin that way.

Although it has a small loft, only the first floor will be open to the public. The handmade ladder to the loft might be dangerous, Phillips said. At one time, the loft might have been used as the children's bedroom, she said.

There's no fireplace or chimney, but there is a third door on the side of the cabin. It's possible there was once a fireplace there and it was removed. The door may have been used to access an additional room added to the cabin. It's wasn't unusual for families to add on to a small cabin as their family grew.

Cooking was probably done outside or in a separate building, she said. The museum will add a fire pit to the grounds behind the cabin next, she said.

The grand opening of the cabin will be held during the museum's annual open house on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

General News on 10/02/2019