The 2019 Senior Safety Academy is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Bella Vista Lutheran Church. The program is hosted by the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) council and includes breakfast and lunch, as well as informative sessions on scams, caregiver and community awareness, purchasing goods online safely, law enforcement, Medicare fraud and other topics.

U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, Duane "Dak" Kees, will be among those presenting.

Kees explained his focus is going to be on scams aimed at seniors, which are incredibly prolific.

"When we're onto one scam, another takes its place," he said.

His presentation will focus on determining if something is a scam or legitimate and give information on what someone should do if they believe they've been scammed.

He intends to discuss scams carried out through phone calls, the web, door-to-door interactions and the mail.

It's particularly important to get this information out to Bella Vista's older residents, he said.

"Seniors make up one of the largest targeted age groups," he said.

Seniors tend to have savings and be more trusting, he said. Moreover, they tend to be good targets for someone impersonating the IRS or another government agency because they're more patriotic.

"They're going to move heaven and earth to pay Uncle Sam what he says he's owed," Kees said. "It's a billion-dollar industry, scamming seniors, so it is well worth the time and energy."

Kees said he does about six presentations like this in a year and it's a great opportunity to educate the public on scams, as well as what his office does.

Even if someone doesn't fall for a scam, he said, he or she should report it so authorities can better track scam activity.

These presentations help his office as much as he hopes they help the audience, he said, because each time he gives one he learns something new from the audience.

It's also worth noting that, while this is aimed at seniors, people of any age group can benefit.

"If you've picked up a phone, you've gotten a scam ... just because it's going to be directed at seniors, doesn't mean it's only helpful to them," he said.

