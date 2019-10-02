Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Dogwood, Sept. 25 -- Turkey Shoot

A-Flight: First -- Doug Mills (33); Second -- Tony Pratt (34-5); Third -- Jim Edgar (34-6)

B-Flight: First -- Bob Davis (34-5-6-6); Second -- Barry Owen (34-5-6-7); Third -- Ralph Nimmer (34-6-6-5)

C-Flight: First -- Jim Sours (30); Second -- Don Clark (31); Third -- Jack Doyle (32)

D-Flight: First -- Ben Soliday (27); Second -- Steve Hacker (32); Third -- Don Fenton (34)

