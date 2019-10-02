Several POA departments finished August ahead of their budget. It would have been a great year, general manager Tom Judson said, except for the stump dump fire. He was reporting to the board at the September meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Although he doesn't have all the final figures, Judson believes the fire will cost the POA between 4 and 4.1 million dollars. The fire was discovered burning underground in July 2018. The POA had leased the land between 2oo3 and 2016 and used it as a place to dispose of trees, limbs and other organic matter. The site was closed in 2016 and the land was later sold to Brown's Tree Service.

Last spring when the decision was made for the POA to take over the expensive project to extinguish the fire, the estimated cost was $4 million. The POA took it on only after the state revealed that the organization was about to be named a "potential responsible party." The state's estimate to put out the fire was much higher and would have taken longer. Eventually, the responsible parties would have been billed.

In May, the board agreed to cut about $600,000 in the capital project budget and use it for the fire expenses. Also, funds from the sale of the Ark-Mo land -- $1,475,000 -- were earmarked for the fire. The POA also obtained a line of credit that so far has not been used. Instead of using the line of credit, the POA borrowed from the water department, which it owns.

When financial director Dwain Mitchell summarized the financial reports for the board, he noted that professional services cost $2,564,000 in August because of the fire. The POA owes $2,627,000 to the water department. Although books are kept separate, the POA owns the water department.

Judson warned that the last few months of the year are always "cash poor" because members are more likely to pay annual fees at the first of the year.

The 2020 budget is expected to be presented to the public on Nov. 14.

The board discussed a request to waive the three bid requirement for work on the Dogwood Golf Course maintenance parking lot. Judson explained that the estimate for the job is about $20,000 and that makes it a small job for area contractors. The POA invited three companies to bid on the job and only two responded. That's not unusual for small jobs, he said. One of those two bids was less than the estimate and Judson said his staff would like to accept it.

Board member Teah Bidwell said waiving the three bid process would set a bad precedent and voted against the motion, but it passed with seven board members in favor.

