Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The panel at Concordia on Thursday included gerontologist Dr. Randy Shinn, Dentist Rosemany Pelphrey, Alison Van Heck of the Lighthouse Group NWA, and Cindee Johnson of Essentrics. Not pictured is Travis Eden, a clinical dietitian. Their topic was "Living to Be 100."

When the Senior Truth Series tackled "The Truth about Living to be 100," organizer Alison Van Hecke brought a doctor, a dentist, an exercise expert and a nutritionist to Concordia on Sept. 25.

Randy Shinn is a gerontologist with Washington Regional. He also works at the Schmieding Center in Springdale. His goal is always to help his patients remain independent and some times that "takes a village." As a patient's body changes with age, he utilizes a team that includes a nurse practitioner and a social worker.

The Senior Truth Series, sponsore by Lighthouse Group Next meeting “The Truth about Communicating Effecttively with Adult Children” At 10:30 on Oct. 24 at Concordia.

He encourages his patients to bring someone along to help keep information straight. It can be difficult for an older patient to keep all the information about several different issues straight.

One of the best thing a person can do as the age is to keep active, he said. It helps them physically, socially and cognitively.

Cindee Johnson, who works full time in marketing at Concordia, also has her own business called Essentrics where she teachers clients how to stretch. The correct way to stretch will use all the muscles in the body, she said, and takes only a few minutes each day.

"It's never too late," she said. She teaches classes at Concordia and also at the Artist Retreat Center.

Nutritionist Travis Eden who works for Northwest Health said nutrition and supplements can help some inflammation issues. Older patients should be eating protein with each meal and may need extra magnesium, B12 and Vitamin D. He told his audience they should be careful to eat enough fiber.

Dentist Rosemary Pelphrey provides a unique service. Her dentistry practice is mobile. She comes to the patient either at home or in a facility to do her work. Some patients, especially those with dementia, do much better in familiar surroundings, she said.

She recommends an electric tooth brush for all of her patients. If they want to stay with a manual toothbrush, sometimes adding a ball on the handle helps patients grip the brush.

When the floor was open for questions, one person asked about microwave cooking. Eden said he hasn't seen a study that shows it isn't. But when cooking with fats, be sure you're using a stable fat. He also recommends frozen foods which can have more nutrients than fresh foods.

Others questions were about the need for dental X-rays -- you can refuse them, but an annual X-ray is helpful and medical information on the Internet -- find reputable sites like the Mayo Clinic.

General News on 10/02/2019