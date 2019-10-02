A volunteer, new to Bella Vista, came along just in time to add extra authenticity to the American Legion's annual Oktoberfest celebration. Elke Carter, a native of Germany, will be cooking wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten, sauerkraut and obstboden (flan) for dessert.

She's using ingredients flown in from Germany and expects it will take four days of preparation to serve the meals. There will also be bratwurst, apple strudel, hot German potato salad and German cheesecake available.

American Legion Octoberfest October 4 and 5 German food, beer and music Starting at 5 p.m. Post 341 is located on Bella Vista Way, next to the history museum

Second Vice-Commander Nathan Vail, who manages the Legion's bar, said he will also have two German beers on tap, a dunkel (a dark beer ) and a hefeweizen (a wheat beer). Regular beer and all kinds of mixed drinks will also be served.

The event, like the Legion's restaurant and bar, is open to the public.

On Friday, Oktoberfest gets started in the bar and on the outside patio, while a cornhole tournament takes place in the large meeting room. The tournament will continue for several weeks, Legion Commander Brad Kennell said.

On Saturday, the larger room will host the band, Restless Natives. On both nights, a DJ with an assortment of German music will be on the patio.

Money raised at the event will go into three accounts for the Legion. One account is the general fund which keeps the building open; a second account, the mortgage fund, will help pay off the loan early so the organization can direct more funds to the third account, the Veterans Assistance Account, Kennell said. The veterans assistance account helps individual veterans with unexpected expenses and helps support veterans services at the Veterans Home and assisted living facility, he said.

Vail said it was veterans who had served in Germany who brought the Oktoberfest tradition back with them. The Legion has hosted the event for several years.

Kennell said he expects the bar to be crowded, but there's plenty of room outside. There's overfull parking available behind the museum, he said.

