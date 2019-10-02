Oct. 5

s BV Animal Shelter's 13th Annual Wiener Takes All "Little League" Races (now with Corgis) will take place with racers check-in at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Loch Lomond Softball Complex in Bella Vista. Racing starts at 11 a.m. and ends approximately 1 p.m. There will be food trucks, raffles, vendor booths and, best of all, dog adoptions. There is a $20 preregistration fee for racers and, if paid at the time of the event, registration is $25. To preregister, go to BellaVista-AnimalShelter.org. Everyone is welcome to the festivities.

Oct. 11-12

s Pea Ridge National Military Park will be hosting a Civil War Quilt Retreat on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. This event will be led by VIP Rita Madson at Elkhorn Tavern. Space is very limited. To register and for complete details on materials to bring, call 501-767-7704.

Oct. 12

s The third annual Flea in the Park is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, in Blowing Springs Park. Vendors will have vintage and antique furniture, as well as "upcycled" goods. Food trucks and live music will play all day, and a car show will feature vintage cars and RVs. There will also be a kid zone. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

s The 31st Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at East Highway 72, in Pea Ridge, located just East of Bussey Lane. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 6-12, and 5 years old and under are free.

Oct. 14

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Oct. 17 - 19

s The 51st annual Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, and runs through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The location is 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

