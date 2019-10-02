Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Justin Reed, part-owner of Java Dudes, stands and talks with a customer outside the Bella Vista drive-through location, which was recently relocated to the Sugar Creek Center parking lot.

Java Dudes is hammering out the details with Cooper to set up shop in Towncenter, near the recently-updated Harps grocery store.

Justin Reed, Java Dudes co-owner, said they've picked a spot and are working out the details with Cooper, and he hopes to know for sure in the next few weeks.

"It takes a while on something like that," he said.

In addition to working out a final price for the lease, he said the interior for that space will need to be remodeled.

Reed said he won't be too surprised if the location takes another three months to open.

He hopes to have a drive-through as well, he said, and a two-sided drive-through would be ideal.

It's difficult to set up a business in Bella Vista because one needs to be able to get land and water, both of which can be a challenge -- but the shop has a strong enough customer base to find the city attractive, seeing more than 200 customers per day at its drive-through location at Sugar Creek Center, near the now-closed movie theatre.

"We're fighting hard to stay," he said.

General News on 10/02/2019