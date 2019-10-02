The Nightmares Haunted House opened up last weekend after volunteers put in several long days to freshen it up and add new scares that will jump, scream and flail at guests.

Former Lions Club president Jeff Newton -- along with about seven to 10 core volunteers, including about four new builders -- said he worked on various scares throughout the facility.

Hours: The Nightmares Haunted House will be open Friday and Saturday throughout October from 7 to 11 p.m. Because Halloween falls on a Thursday, the house will be open Thursday, Oct. 31, through Saturday, Nov. 2. Admission is $20.

The past few weeks have included a cacophony of electric and air-powered tools cutting, screwing and nailing as these volunteers install scares, rearrange walls and build an all-new haunted house.

The entire thing is organized by the Lions Club and operated by a total of about 160 volunteers, he said, and aside from a small portion that covers the haunted house's operating costs, the money it earns goes to 25-30 charity organizations. Last year, the haunted house raised about $150,000, he said.

Fortunately, he said, there have been more volunteers each year, which makes it easier to put on a better show.

Newton said he's extremely proud of the team that comes together every year to put on this show.

"They're dedicated to what we want to accomplish," he said.

It's tough, he said, because the house needs to be updated to be a new and fresh experience each year, and it has to meet safety requirements and the Bentonville fire code without sacrificing a spooky atmosphere.

Newton said meeting those requirements is very important and something the team takes extremely seriously. He appreciates that the Bentonville Fire Department is easy to work with and very clear and upfront about any issues, he said.

But the scares are the fun part, he said. Volunteers get to work with their hands and put their creativity behind it.

"Everything here we invent," he said.

This year's themes include toxic wasteland, a freak show and a 1800s-themed section inspired by the Bender family, the first documented serial killer family in United States history, Newton said.

Pneumatics actuators, LEDs, lasers, fog machines, vibrating panels and more come together with computerized controls and largely hand-made props to make various scares throughout the house, augmented in many places by costumed actors.

A control room with 64 cameras and 24 sound channels run through two large amplifiers is something Newton takes pride in as well.

It lets workers activate some scares remotely, he said, and more importantly, it lets them gauge how engaged the audience is so volunteers can make adjustments to improve the haunted house, he explained.

In another room, Dewayne Hixson sat over a mess of colorful, wet, glowing paint, with the faintest patch splattered into his lengthy beard as he prepared a necromancer-themed room to frighten guests.

Hixson said he started working with the haunted house last year and got into building this year.

He's been a lifelong fan of Halloween and his family throws big Halloween parties yearly, he explained.

"Been enjoying haunts since I was a child," he said.

The parties led to him working in this haunted house, he said, and he's absolutely loved it.

It's a lot of fun to whip up these scares, he said, and it's great to see an entertained audience.

"People love being scared by things they know aren't going to hurt them. It's an escape from reality," Hixson said.

Though for some, it might be a bit much, he added.

"Every night we have people that wet themselves because they're so scared," he said.

Building has been a fun new experience as well, he said, noting that he's built his construction skills quickly between all the improvisation and wall building he's had to do to make the haunted house work.

A lot of work has gone into the haunted house, he said, and he strongly encourages people to come and see it.

"Get out, have fun, have a good scare," he said.

