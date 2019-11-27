Sign in
Weather History by Staff Report | November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Due to early print of The Weekly Vista this history includes only Nov. 18 through Nov. 21. Any rainfall between Nov. 22 and Nov. 24 will be included in next week's total.

Monday, Nov. 18

Hi: 61 Lo: 32

Precip: 0.01 inches

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Hi: 67 Lo: 40

Precip: none

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Hi: 69 Lo: 47

Precip: 0.12 inches

Thursday, Nov. 21

Hi: 62 Lo: 41

Precip: 0.42 inches

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2019: 51.38 inches

