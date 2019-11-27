December Happenings at the Museum

Events --

Holiday Concert

Students from the Will Bush Violin Studio in Springdale will present a concert of holiday music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The students, who range in age from children to adults, will perform Christmas hymns and carols, fiddle tunes, and classical music of the season on violin, viola, cello and guitar.

Railroad Photo Exhibit

Working on the Railroad, a photo exhibit on the history of railroading in the region, opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The exhibit includes images from the coming of trains to Northwest Arkansas in 1881 to present-day tourist excursions. Working on the Railroad will be on view through June 20, 2020.

Call for Collectors

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale is looking for collectors to display items from their collections during the Museum's annual "Cabin Fever Reliever" open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. For more information, contact the museum at 479-750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Meetings --

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. on both Monday, Dec. 2, and Monday, Dec. 16, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Meeting locations --

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless otherwise stated for classes or events.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

For more information, call the museum at 479-750-8165, visit the website at shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

