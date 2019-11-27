Sign in
Police &amp; Fire/EMS Weekly Statistics by Staff Reports | November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Accidents -- 7

Agency assists -- 3

Alarms -- 0

Animal complaints -- 16

Arrests -- 7

Burglaries -- 0

Citations -- 9

Controlled burns -- 85

Criminal mischief -- 0

Disturbance -- 1

EMS -- N/A

Fire -- N/A

Misc. incidents -- 92

Thefts -- 2

Traffic complaints -- 8

Traffic warnings -- 58

General News on 11/27/2019

Print Headline: Police &amp; Fire/EMS Weekly Statistics

