Mary L. Towner

Mary L. Towner, 71, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

She was born Aug. 1, 1948, in Jamestown, N.D., to Donald and Luetta Craft. She was a probation officer for Benton County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.

Survivors include her son, Robert Towner and girlfriend Tracy; brother, Donald Craft; and grandson, Elliot Towner.

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Bella Vista Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

Michele Villines

Michele Villines of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Nov. 21.

She was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn., to Johnnie Neal Villines and Joe Darrell Villines Sr. She grew up in Harrison and graduated from Harrison High School in 1964 and then from the University of Arkansas with a BSE in education. She was certified in elementary education and earned one of the first three certifications for special education from the University of Arkansas in 1969. She taught in Forrest City, Searcy, Bentonville and Rogers. After 28 years, she retired to help care for her grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Joe Darrell Villines Jr.

She is survived by her only child, daughter, Stacy Wray McKean (Brian); and three grandsons.

A private celebration of her life will be held by her family and friends. The family has designated a memorial scholarship fund for a special education major in memory of Michele. Donations may be made to Arvest Bank, account number 32256521.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Sports on 11/27/2019