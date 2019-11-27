Sign in
LETTERS: A Special Thank You by Leonard Eisert Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas | November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

A special "Thank You" goes out to the following and all of those, who supported, assisted and enjoyed the presentation and free concert held at Riordan Hall on Nov. 15.

Cathy Wilmoth and staff at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

The NWA Jazz and More Orchestra, who donated their amazing talent.

Bella Vista POA, who graciously provided Riordan Hall, along with design and print services.

The Honor Guard of Bella Vista, who started this program.

Mayor Peter Christie, who had kind words about veterans and the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial.

Ray Brust, president of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, who led the program.

And lastly, the wonderful audience, who enjoyed the beautiful music of this talented orchestra led by Ronald Thurston and Bill Punch. This was a free music event supporting the expansion of the beautiful Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial of Bella Vista.

Watch for more news regarding the expansion of the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial!

Leonard Eisert

Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas

Editorial on 11/27/2019

Print Headline: A special thank you

