Eagle Watch Cruises -- November through January

Eagles begin to visit Beaver Reservoir when the lakes further north begin to freeze over. At that time, the eagles can no longer get to their favorite meal, fish. The weather has been cold across the U.S. and it can be expected that some 200-plus bald eagles will visit Beaver Lake. Some have arrived already. Scheduled dates for Hobbs State Park Eagle Cruise Tours are as follows:

Nov. -- 29 and 30; Dec. -- 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31; Jan. -- 1, 4, 5, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25 and 26; Feb. -- 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 29

There are two things eagle watchers need to remember: 1) eagle watching is not a warm-weather sport, and 2) the nastier the weather the more likely we are to see eagles. If it's cold and a little rainy, that's when eagles will sit in a tree and wait for better weather.

Although Hobbs calls these times on the lake "Eagle Cruises," there is other wildlife to see as well. Great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red-tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks become part of the viewing agenda. No matter what wildlife you see, it's always great to be out on the water.

Hobbs State Park provides a safe three-pontoon vessel, driver, and an interpreter to answer questions and share information about our national symbol, the bald eagle.

Adult tickets are $10 plus tax, and children (ages 6-12) are $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. For more information and/or to purchase tickets (which must be purchased in advance of the tour), call 479-789-5000.

Fun with Mother Nature -- Monthly

We hear about our great friend, Mother Nature, but at Hobbs State Park you can actually see her the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. all year. Her favorite thing to do is to read nature-related stories of the forest and the animals that live there. Storytime will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

Mother Nature visits and reading subjects for this year include: Dec. 14 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection. To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

