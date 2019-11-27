St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge

This bridge group plays games beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and are held at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Nov. 19 were: First -- Roy Knafla, Connie Knafla and Mabel Ashline; Second -- Marjorie Shafer, Richard Meyer and Diane Lewis; Third -- Art Hamilton, Ken Wood and Ellie Wood; Fourth -- Lynda Delap, Harlene Meyer and Oscar Hansen. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 19 were: First, Nita McKelvey; Second, Gail Knudsen; Third, Wanda Patzer; Fourth, Karin Fowler. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Contact Debbie at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 14 were: North/South -- first, Renee Charpie and Gary Stumbo; second, Martha Kolb and Barbara Fielding; third, Laura Batey and Becky Mincke. East/West -- first, Janet Davis and Jackie Nelson; second, Joe Warren and Robert Gromatka; third, Dalte Morrisett and Jeff LaCaze.

Winners Nov. 19 were: North/South -- first, John Frey and Dale Morrisett; second, Marilyn Brown and Laura Batey; third, Fay Frey and Brian Simet. East/West -- first, Len Fettig and Billie Herriott; second, Joe Warren and Mike Schomaker; third, Shari Hult and Rhonda Davis.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Nov. 19 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Max Waugh. Winners for Texas Canasta-- first, Joan Lantz; second, Mabel Ashline. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 19 were: first, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch; second, Al Akey and Stan Neukircher; third, Jack and Duffie McClellan; fourth, Al Hvidsten and Bill Shernikau. Honorable mention -- Terry Woods and Cathie Whittenberger. Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information or with questions, call 479-268-6036.

St. Bernard Games and Goodies

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Nov. 14 were: Table 1 -- first, Lynn Conner; second, Linda Ervin. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Nov. 14 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Bill Schernikau. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, George Fellers. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Nov. 14 were: Women -- first, Katie Scherz; second, Mabel Ashline. Honorable Mention -- Betty Launius; Men -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Ken Gryzbowski; third, Ron Simmons. Honorable Mention -- Don Knapp. The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone, including new players, are welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Nov. 15 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Annette Burk. Table 2 -- first, Darlene Albers; second, Art Hamilton. This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. More players needed, come enjoy a fun game of cards. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 15 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Rich Yunker. Table 2 -- first, Van Bateman; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High Score -- Van Bateman. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Community on 11/27/2019