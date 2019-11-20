Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista POA member Tommy Freytag used the open forum portion of a meeting at Riordan Hall to ask questions about the 2020 budget.

It took an hour and a half and 136 PowerPoint slides to present two versions of the POA's 2020 budget on Thursday night.

The presentation was at an open meeting in Riordan Hall with only about 30 people in attendance.

The results were announced during a meeting at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall (after press deadlines).

One version of the budget included the proposed assessment increase and the other version did not. Voting ended for the assessment election on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

"The pass budget is not an immediate cure-all," Judson said. Even with the increase in assessments, not all the financial issues will be solved, he said. It will take several years to pay off the four million dollar expense for putting out the Trafalgar fire, an unexpected expense.

Besides the monthly increase of $11 for approved lots and a $2 increase for unimproved lots, the plan for the assessment increase included a new fee schedule that would eliminate or decrease users' fees at most amenities. So the pass budget shows less income in those departments -- pro shops, recreation and lakes -- compared to previous years.

"It's a million-dollar wash," he explained.

But, if approved, the new assessment would also provide $335,000 that would go towards fire expenses, specifically legal fees.

Another $335,000 would be used to repay a loan from the water department which was necessary because of the fire.

The pass budget also has some funds for capital improvements, although Judson pointed out that it is much less than the industry standard. The standard, he explained, is to spend as much on improvements as is lost in deprecation, so, overall, the value of amenities remains consistent.

The pass budget includes $303,000 for capital improvements which would be spent on equipment for golf maintenance, a new boat for the rental fleet and a new truck for the lake rangers. There would also be some new pickleball courts, an archery range and a new small dog park that would replace the one closed by flooding this year.

The budget estimates depreciation at 1.6 million.

If the assessment increase passes, about $200,000 will be put into reserves in 2020. That really isn't very much, Judson said, but it's a start.

The fail budget is based on current assessments and fees. Fees for golf will not be raised even if the assessment increase fails, Judson said, because he believes fees are already high compared to other courses in the area. He referenced a golf study done last year.

"In my opinion, (the fail budget) is very unsustainable." Judson said, "I call it the road back to 2015 when our amenities were in poor shape"

He added that, in two or three years under the current assessments, some amenities would have to close.

The only capital improvements proposed for the fail budget are some pieces of equipment for golf maintenance and general grounds totaling $49,000.

Also, it would take at least 10 years to repay the water department if the assessment increase doesn't pass, he said.

There are still some unanswered questions about future expenses, Judson said. For example, repairs to the creek bed in order to reopen the front nine holes at Scotsdale are not included in either budget. So far there is no estimate for that project. Even the timeline is unclear, he said, since permitting could delay work until the next budget year.

There is also a lawsuit regarding the fire that probably won't be settled in 2020.

Only a few audience members had questions after Judson's presentation. Susan Nuttall, a member of the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf, asked about the lack of a contingency fund. Where would the money come from to pay for unexpected repairs like what's needed to repair flood damage?

"We may be squeezing too tight," Judson said.

Tommy Freytag asked about interest on the loan from the water department, and Judson said the POA is paying "Wall Street Prime" which is 5.5% interest.

The PowerPoint used on Thursday and both versions of the budget have been posted on the POA website, along with a video of the meeting. Go to bellavistapoa.com, then Member Resources, Governance & Financial Reports; Reports, Budgets and Financials; 2020 POA Budget.

