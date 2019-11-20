First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista, is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Serving will include turkey and dressing, ham, sweet potatoes, corn casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey-glazed carrots, cranberry relish, homemade rolls, assorted desserts (including sugar-free), coffee and tea, at a cost of $13 per person. Children 10 and under eat for free.

The deadline to register and/or reserve a table is Sunday, Nov. 24. To make reservations, visit the church or call the church office at 479-855-1158.

First United Methodist Church Bella Vista is located at 20 Boyce Drive, at the intersection of Boyce Drive and W. Lancashire Blvd.

