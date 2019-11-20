First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista, is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Serving will include turkey and dressing, ham, sweet potatoes, corn casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey-glazed carrots, cranberry relish, homemade rolls, assorted desserts (including sugar-free), coffee and tea, at a cost of $13 per person. Children 10 and under eat for free.
The deadline to register and/or reserve a table is Sunday, Nov. 24. To make reservations, visit the church or call the church office at 479-855-1158.
First United Methodist Church Bella Vista is located at 20 Boyce Drive, at the intersection of Boyce Drive and W. Lancashire Blvd.Community on 11/20/2019
Print Headline: Thanksgiving Dinner at FUMCBV
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.