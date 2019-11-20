Highland Christian Church

Sunday, Nov. 24, there will be a guest speaker at the morning service. Dan White from Berryville will be stepping in for Pastor Skip French. His message will be "Living Thankfully," taken from Psalm 100.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Nov. 24: "Thanksgiving is a Verb," a homily written by the Rev. Diana K. McLean, Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough, N.H., and delivered by Julie Jensen.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

All singers are welcome to join in the mass choir to sing Handel's Messiah. The choir practices are on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The Celebration Choir and Orchestra will perform the Messiah at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

On Dec. 3, there will be a special worship service for those who are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. Anyone needing transportation to this, or any other service, please contact the church office at 479-855-0272.

GriefShare meets at 3 p.m. every Thursday in the church library. If you have lost a loved one recently, this is a wonderful support group.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. It is collecting items for the upcoming holidays and requests canned sweet potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, pure pumpkin, evaporated milk and canned cranberry sauce. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

There will be a Thanksgiving Day service at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. All are welcome.

Highlands Church

The Chancel Choir has been invited to sing at Nativity & Noel at the Mormon Church, 1101 McCollum Drive in Bentonville, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. This is a community-wide event that features various musical groups from Northwest Arkansas. There is also a display of nativity scenes belonging to members of their congregation from many countries.

The 31st annual Cookie Walk will be on Saturday, Dec. 7. Don't miss this Bella Vista tradition. Doors open at 8 a.m.; the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, sweets and treats, soups-to-go and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning, so you may shop while waiting to walk. All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each.

The Chancel Choir will present their Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing Let There Be Christmas; a new cantata for choir and congregation created by Joseph Martin. Various tableaus will accompany the wonderful music staged by Highlands own Jean Knadler. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. All are welcome.

The next blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, and is organized by HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free cholesterol screening is available. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

Highlands Church will have a family Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Get an early start to your Christmas Eve festivities and enjoy the special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service. Everyone welcome.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Nov. 24, Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue the sermon series titled "Faith That Makes A Difference" Discoveries in the Letter of James.

Forest Hills Church

There will be no Sunday school classes on Sunday, Nov. 24. After the morning worship at 10:45 a.m., decorating of the church will take place.

There will be no Bible study on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The next Women's Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the church parlor. The theme for November is nonfiction. There will also be a book exchange. Please bring a book for someone else to read for the December meeting. All women in the community are invited. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

Unity Church of the Ozarks will hold a grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. The invitation to everyone is open to help celebrate the Unity Church grand opening. There will be live music, hors d'oeuvres and inspirational messages.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. will be the start-up of a class titled "Metaphysical Meetup." Discussions will include the "Science of Being, that Which Transcends the Physical."

On Mondays, the Edgar Cayce Search for God group meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the public is welcome. For more information, call Claudia Lawson at 479-876-1085.

Bella Vista Community Church

All are welcome to join the BVCC Prayer Shawl Ministry at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the meeting room to knit prayer shawls. No experience is required.

First United Methodist Church

A grandparents' support group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. They meet the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in the parlor. Rev. Jim Rowland is facilitating this group and welcomes all to meet other grandparents who are in the same position. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids, but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an on-going support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Prayer shawl ministry meets on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parlor. Come for an hour of visiting and stitching. If you would like to learn how to knit, they will be happy to instruct you. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving and other circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being lovingly made.

Two weekly meetings of AA are being hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Religion on 11/20/2019