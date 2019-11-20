A few percentage points decided the assessment election on Tuesday night. Although there were more votes in favor than against, the votes in favor did not reach the 51 percent required by the governing documents. The proposed assessment increase failed.

Tom Throne, chairman of the election committee introduced Sukey Hildebrandt who was representing The Inspector of Elections, the company that ran the election.

The quorum was met, she explained, with 52.9 percent of the possible votes cast.

Of the 18,521 votes cast, 9,192 or 50.07 percent were in favor, she reported. Some 9,165 or 49.9 percent were opposed. There were also 144 voters who cast a ballot but abstained.

There was one question on the ballot -- an increase in the monthly assessment. For improved properties, the proposed increase was $11 a month or $132 more per year. The current assessment is $24 a month. For unimproved properties, the proposal was for a $2 per month increase to the current $16 monthly fee.

A new user fee schedule was to be put into place with the new assessment reducing or eliminating fees at many amenities.

"We are extremely disappointed that the 2020 plan was not approved tonight. So we are back to the drawing board tomorrow," board chairwoman Ruth Hatcher said. "We will be coming back to the property owners with another assessment increase proposal in 2020. We have no choice."

