Nov. 21

s The Arkansas Citizens' Climate League (ACCL) comes to Benton County. Members are asked to attend the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Unitarian Universalists of Benton County located on 1400 W. Walnut St., Suite 113 in Rogers.

Nov. 23

s The Bella Vista Photography Club's annual Fall Print Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Bella Vista Country Club. All are invited.

Dec. 7

s The 31st annual Cookie Walk, sponsored by Highlands Church, will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The doors open at 8 a.m. The "Walk" begins at 8:30 and lasts until 11 a.m. or until all the cookies are gone. Those who visit the Cookie Walk may also enjoy a coffee shop, sweet shop, soups-to-go and hand-made crafts for holiday gift-giving. The cost per can is $12 -- first-come, first-served, no pre-orders. All money raised will go to support local and regional charities. For more information, call 479-855-2277 or visit the website Humcbv.com.

s The Bella Vista Community Church will hold its annual English Tea Saturday, Dec. 7. The theme this year is "Let There Be Peace On Earth." There are two seatings, the first at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. There will be a program beginning at 2 p.m. This event is sold out, but you may contact the BV Community Church to place your name on a waiting list. The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

Dec. 14

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's final concert performance of the season will be a Christmas program at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Bella Vista Community Church in Bella Vista. There is no charge and everyone is invited to attend.

