Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Holiday Hours

The library will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.

Evening Storytime

Every Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. Ms. Ellen leads an evening storytime. Join us for songs, stories and crafts.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language-learning service offers online courses for 15 languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Hoopla

Have you checked out Hoopla digital yet? With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, e-books and graphic novels online for free. Find it on our website under Discover -- Digital Services.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians Unhushed podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. It offers everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Floral arrangement

November's floral arrangement is designed and provided by Cathy Wayson of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard. (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. The phone number is 479-855-1753. Check out our website for all current information at bvpl.org.

