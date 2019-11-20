The Bella Vista City Council unanimously approved a $41,275 change order for additional street construction for the Kingsland Road and U.S. Highway 71 intersection during a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The change is made to a contract with APAC-Central, the firm that has been working on a U.S. Highway 71 southbound left-turn lane into Commercial Drive.

Mayor Peter Christie explained that this project has been stalled for some time because of fiber optic lines that were not seen in an initial utility location effort, and the solution has been to move the two masts alongside U.S. Highway 71's west side closer to the road -- but this also requires paving the shoulder and erecting a guardrail.

"It's a very small job, especially the paving part of it," he said.

The city approached APAC-Central, he said, because the firm is already doing a job in Bella Vista and it would be easier to add work to the existing job than to attract another firm to do this work.

The good news, he said, is that there's money in the budget because other contracts have come in under budget.

"The urgency's there; we'd like to get this completed. It was supposed to be completed back in August," he said.

The council also approved benefits plans for city employees during the special meeting.

