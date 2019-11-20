NWA-PSA

The Prostate Cancer Alliance Group's next meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. The speaker will be Miki Biggers from Hope Cancer Resources Center in Springdale. Biggers' presentation topic will be "Mindfulness after a Prostate Cancer Diagnosis." If you have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, you are likely to experience a range of emotions, including uncertainty, fear, anger, sadness, etc. NWA-PSA group is a community of people with a similar diagnosis or challenge who gather to share knowledge, information and encouragement. Each year more than 150,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. This group is a place you and your caregiver can turn to for information and support in coping with a prostate cancer diagnosis. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

TOPS

TOPS has been dedicated to helping members lose weight safely, steadily and most importantly, sensibly since 1948. TOPS (take off pounds sensibly) Chapter 532 meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday morning at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Both men and women are welcome to come join us for life style changes.

Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club's annual Fall Print Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Bella Vista Country Club. All are invited.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, a chapter of America's Walking Club (AVA), invite all interested walkers to join in for a 5k or 10k walk along the scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Walgreens at 2964 Martin Luther King Blvd. Directions to the start point are in the Walk Box at Walgreens and the walk will begin at 10 am. For further information about the club and this walk, go to the club website at sites.google.com/site/bvozarkhillhikers or send request to pa4golden@gmail.com.

Calico Cut Ups

There will be no meeting for the Calico Cut Ups in November. The last function of the year is a Christmas luncheon/event beginning at 11 a.m. with a Challenge Quilt Display and voting, a Kit Basket Walk and limited silent auction. Tickets for the Kit Basket Walk will be available for $1 each or $5 for six. There will be 15-20 kits available. All proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.

The Christmas luncheon begins at noon with entertainment at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at the First United Methodist Church located on 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. The business meeting and installation of officers will follow. Members must have a reservation to attend. If you do not have a reservation and wish to attend, respond to Laurie Davis before Sunday, Dec. 1, by phone at 402-850-8742 or by email at bobandlaurie14@gmail.com. The $5 cost for the luncheon may be paid the day of the event. For more information, contact calicocutups01@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will meet Mondays in November, December and January from 3:45 to 5 p.m. (time change for winter months) in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. There is a need for women bass and baritone singers at this time. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204.

Alpha Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

The meeting of Laureate Alpha Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the home of Pat Zornes with Jan Vogel acting as co-hostess. The program was given by guest Jean Justice on E.A. Perkins, who died in 1902 and lead an interesting and colorful life. Justice discovered his tombstone in the Summit Cemetery in Bella Vista and did a thorough search through genealogy on him and his family. A potato bake social was held on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Highland Parkway club house for members and guests. Sister to Sister lunches were organized and Secret Sister Thanksgiving gifts were exchanged. Meeting was adjourned by President Juanita Prior.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines great issues. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning, and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Altrusa International

Altrusa meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the River Grille restaurant in Bentonville. For more information, visit altrusa-bb.com

Artisan Alliance

The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs has classes for hand-building from 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. There are also wheel-throwing classes from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Wheel-throwing and hand-building classes are also held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. For additional information, call 479-257-2221.

Fly Tyers Club

The Fly Tyers Club conducts weekly meetings beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreens). Singing in harmony, "a capella," is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. Refreshments and "Show and Tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

Bella Vista Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

