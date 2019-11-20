St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge

This bridge group plays games beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and are held at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 12 were: first, Bev Cannady; second, Linda Anderson; third, Marie Ryan; fourth, Rosie Moser. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Contact Debbie at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Nov. 12 were: First (three-way tie): Team A -- Lynda Delap, Steve Troup and Mark Richardson; Team B -- Julie Hansen, Harlene Meyer and Ellie Wood; Team C -- Oscar Hansen, Art Hamilton and Richard Meyer; Team D -- Mabel Ashline, Shirley Ownings and Diane Lewis. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 7 were: North/South -- first, Barbara Fielding and Martha Kolb; second, Joe Braun and Barbara Francis; third, Len Fettig and Andy Frisch. East/West -- first, Pauline Longstaff and Ray Lynch; second, Sharon Judson and Judy Bappe; third, Val Watson and Laura Batey.

Winners Nov. 12 were: North/South -- first, Mike Foley and Martha Kolb; second, Ray Lynch and Pauline Longstaff; third, Ernie Grant and Fay Frey. East/West -- first, Dale Morrisette and Gary Stumbo; second, Mel Briley and Jay Lacy; third, Billie Herriott and Sandy Gromatka.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 12 were: first, Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes; second, Glen and Sharon Houts; third, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; fourth, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch. Honorable mention -- Al Akey and Stan Neukircher. Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information or with questions, call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Night 500 Card Group

Winners Nov. 12 were: Women -- first, Carol Tabat; second, Sandy Gibbs; third, Ginny Swinney; fourth, Dee Sadenwasser. Men -- first, Larry Johnson; second, Frank Krug; third (tie), Gene Goodrich and Denny Koneman. This card group plays at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Please call Larry at 479-876-8431 if you would like to reserve a spot for the next game (Dec. 10) or if you have any questions.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Nov. 12 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Norma Miller. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Becki King.Winners for Texas Canasta-- Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Mabel Ashline. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Chicago Euchre

Winners Nov. 6 were: first, Stan Neukircher; second, Larry Johnson; third, Sadie Frerking. This card group plays at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. New players are invited to give this game a try and everyone is welcome. Call Larry Johnson at 479-876-8431 for information or questions.

St. Bernard Games and Goodies

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Nov. 7 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Nov. 7 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Alice Rider. Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 14 were: first, Marie Ryan; second, Judy Stone; third, Sue Kelley.

Group arrives at 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m., every Thursday at Papa Mike's. No sign-up is necessary and the group is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net for more information.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Nov. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Norma Miller; second (tie), Art Hamilton and Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Becki King; second, Marie Ryan. This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. More players needed, come enjoy a fun game of cards. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Van Bateman; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 3 -- first, Rich Yunker; second, Dan Bloomer. High Score -- Paul Herrick. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Community on 11/20/2019