Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Adam West digs a new slice of trail alongside Dartmoor Road. The trail section, estimated to be between one and two miles once finished, will provide trail connectivity and access to nearby neighborhoods.

Workers are cutting a new stretch of trail just north of Lake Bella Vista.

The new bit of trail, called Wonderland, will bridge a gap in the Lake Bella Vista soft surface trails and provide another mile or two of trail to the two-and-a-half-mile system, NWA Trailblazers executive director Erin Rushing said.

"You've got the Lake Bella Vista trails, there's some soft surface trails on the east side of Lake Bella Vista... they're kind of isolated," he said.

The existing trails hug a bluff near the lake and wrap around to the east on their south end, and this new stretch will go alongside Dartmoor Road and around existing residential areas to connect to the east end of the Lake Bella Vista trails, near the berm-filled Area 51 trail.

There's more in the vicinity down the road, he said, but this stretch is all that's getting cut now.

Small sections like this are great for making sure trailbuilders continue having projects when there isn't anything huge to work on, Rushing added.

"It's not a big trail system, but it's one that's important that we want to continue to work on," he said.

Adam West with Jagged Axe, the trailbuilding firm cutting the trail, said he's excited for the finished product, which he says will include some new elements and lots of flow features with lines for different skill levels.

"It's going to be awesome, wonderful when it's done," he said.

