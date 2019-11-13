It's the season for shopping and Bella Vista has some excellent shops, restaurants and services that are working hard to earn your business. Shopping local is one of the simplest ways we can support a vibrant community and maintain a distinctive village feel.

When we spend our dollars locally, more of every dollar stays in the community. We create jobs and income for families that might live on our block or around the corner.

It's easy to fall into the rut of internet shopping for convenience's sake but, in doing so, we are probably missing the uniqueness of our local businesses. Bella Vista has some awesome local retailers standing by, ready to help with gift selections, pet care, flower services, crafts, groceries, jewelry and holiday beverages -- just to name a few.

How about trying one of BV's unique restaurant options or food trucks instead of driving out of town for something to eat? We really have a great selection of dining options from fast-casual to more elegant -- and you are sure to find a favorite spot to bring others when you want to show off our hometown.

Let's be more mindful of our shopping decisions and make sure we're doing everything we can to support our neighbors, entrepreneurs and local businesses. Shopping local will help keep Bella Vista a unique village choice, unlike any other in Northwest Arkansas.

Steven Bourke

Bella Vista City Council

Editorial on 11/13/2019