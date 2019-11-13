BENTON COUNTY -- Construction to build a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville requires rock blasting operations and intermittent lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, the rock blasting will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 15. During the operations, traffic will temporarily be stopped for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in several locations.

-- Interstate 49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to State Highway 549 (Exit 93).

-- State Highway 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

Traffic control will be handled by the Arkansas State Police. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes as delays will occur. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone.

This project is part of ARDOT's Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of two-lane roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville. More information on this $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

