Photo submitted Bella Vista author Jeni Lehman will be at the Village Lake Writers and Poets monthly meeting today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The November writers' meeting of the Village Lake Writers and Poets is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista romance author, Jeni Lehmann, is featured this month and is launching her third book, "Evan's Sunset Angel," in the Angel Romance Series.

All are invited to attend. The group meets every second Wednesday of the month at the Artist Retreat Center. It shares a potluck lunch, features a guest speaker and then offers open readings from the group.

Author Biography

Jeni Lehmann is a romance author living in Bella Vista with her husband, their two children and two dogs. It has always been Jeni's dream to be a writer. She grew up in Oshkosh, Wisc., lived in east Tennessee, and moved to Bella Vista over a decade ago.

In high school, Jeni took a creative writing class and her teacher, Mrs. Weisenberg, was very encouraging with the short stories and poems she wrote. To this day, she still has all her early notebooks.

She is a member of the Village Lake Writers and Poets Group.

Her favorite reading genre has always been romance. Jeni believes a good romance has a good captivating story that has a "feel-good feeling" in your heart, sexy scenes, mystery and adventure. Some of her favorite authors are Dorothy Garlock, Nora Roberts, Kat Martin and Janet Evanovich.

Other than spending time with her family, her favorite things to do are writing, listening to music, kayaking, boating on Beaver Lake, traveling, baking and cooking, watching Hallmark movies or reading romance novels.

In September 2019, Jeni released her third novel, "Evan's Sunset Angel." The other two books in the series are "Kellan's Sweet Angel" (2015) and "Dirk's Angel of Destiny" (2017).

"Kellan's Sweet Angel" is romance in the modern farm tradition; "Dirk's Angel of Destiny" is mystery and adventure on the road to romance; "Evan's Sunset Angel" is which crossroad will she follow? the one leading to the career she loves or the one leading to the man of her dreams?

Jeni's contemporary romance series can be purchased on Amazon.

You can contact her by email at romancebyjeni@yahoo.com.

Community on 11/13/2019