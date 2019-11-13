Although I am a relatively new resident in Bella Vista, I have enjoyed the amenities for over 35 years while visiting my parents who live here. It has been a long-time goal to be able to move to this beautiful city.

Just this year, I was fortunate enough to join a golf league and meet some awesome ladies, leading to inviting my mom and her 94-year-old friend to play. I can swim, boat and kayak in our lakes, hike trails, spark a new interest in mountain biking with my grandsons, and have played pickleball for the first time. All of this is possible while working full time because these opportunities are right at our doorstep. My family has had reunions here for decades, including a great one at Lake Avalon this summer. I am proud of our community and want to see future generations enjoy what we have here.

As a new member of the recreation committee, it has been educational to see how much effort goes into keeping our community at its best. To keep it first class, I think that an investment of $11 more per month is a deal. This will be the first increase in almost 20 years.

This plan gets rid of most of the fees we now must pay to use our lakes, exercise facilities, pools and gun range. And the cost to play golf will go down, and we will get free range balls everywhere.

I voted yes for the 2020 plan and will be asking all my friends and neighbors to join me.

Jackie Gain

Bella Vista

Editorial on 11/13/2019