You can count us as a yes vote for the 2020 POA's assessment plan. This plan is the best one we have seen proposed in our 17 years in Bella Vista. It is focused on all of us as members of the POA.

After all, we are the POA. The board and the staff work for us, and this plan shows they listened. In addition to all the fee eliminations and reductions, we like that non-members no longer will have the same access as members to many of our amenities. And while we may not use all of the amenities, we recognize the value they provide to our property and to the city as a whole.

We have enough negativity in Washington without bringing the bickering to our back door. It's time to put aside all the negativity and issues of the past and start focusing on the future of Bella Vista and all that our amenities provide for this community. This 2020 plan is a winner and we need to make sure that it passes. Please, vote Yes for Bella Vista.

Phil and Dee Spencer

Bella Vista

Editorial on 11/13/2019