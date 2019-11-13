Lynn Atkins/the Weekly Vista Governor Asa Hutchinson was a keynote speaker at Bella Vista's Veteran's Day Program which was moved inside to the New Life Christian Church on Monday.

Both keynote speakers at the Veteran's Day program in Bella Vista had stories to tell. Governor Asa Hutchinson told the story of "The Wingman to the Aces," Arkansas's Floyd Fulkerson, Jr. Mayor Peter Christie, spoke about the brave tradition of military chaplains.

The program was moved inside the New Life Christian Church because of the weather forecast. On Monday, sleet was was hitting the windows when American Legion Post 341 Commander John Chelstrom welcomed the audience to the 29th annual program. The Ecumenical Church Orchestra played patriotic music, the Veterans Honor Guard posted the colors and later did the rifle salute just outside the building and Boy Scout Troop 3410 led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Hutchinson invited everyone to see the new memorial to Gold Star families on the capitol grounds. There are 25 recipients of the Medal of Honor with Arkansas connections, he said.

Fulkerson, who died in 2017 at 96 years old was awarded 11 combat medals, including the Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Clusters, two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star from the U.S. Navy. He was shot down in the Philippines and, in spite of a broken back, cleared space for a rescue plane to land. When his companions asked him why he was building a landing strip rather than walking out of the jungle, he told them he was an Air Force man and would be flying out.

The state is honoring veterans by providing the health care and exempting military retirement income from state taxes, Hutchinson said. He's proud of a reciprocal licensing program that makes it easier for military families who move into the area. Spouses of active duty soldiers who hold a nursing or teaching license in another state will be able to work in Arkansas without re-licensing. That will make a big difference for those families, he promised.

Mayor Peter Christie confessed that he had a personal reason for wanting to talk about chaplains. His father was a chaplain in the Canadian military and later for police and fire.

He spoke about chaplains in each of the U.S. conflicts since the Civil War.

During the Second World War, the four chaplains on the S.S Dorchester were relatively new to their positions when the troop ship that was headed to Europe was torpedoed by a German U Boat. The helped organize the evacuation of soldiers, giving up their life jackets and even a pair of gloves. Each of the four chaplains was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and the Purple Heart.

The program ended with the benediction from Post 341 Chaplain Norvil Lantz.

