BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for another Starbucks location in the city on Tuesday night.

The 1,921-square-foot building will be at 3811 U.S. 71B. The 0.88-acre property is at the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and the Bella Vista Bypass, according to planning documents.

There are two other Starbucks on Walton Boulevard.

The development would provide 24 parking spaces, adequate landscaping, and a bench and bike rack as amenities. The exterior elevations show various colors and patterns of brick as the primary material on the building.

There are more than 15,000 Starbucks in the United States, according to the company.

The applicant asked to be allowed to provide a 15-foot green-space buffer as opposed to the 20-feet required. Planners approved the waiver.

Planners also approved a development for a 260,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility. The Gateway Park North Warehouse would be on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard, according to planning documents.

This property is northwest of the intersection of Southwest Rainbow Farm Road and Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is about 71.2 acres, but the development only consists of 15 acres, according to planning documents. Its waivers for sidewalk and screening requirements and parking placement were approved by planners.

A rezoning at 9549 Glen Road also was approved. The land-use plan shows the property as medium-density residential. These areas typically include townhouse or duplex residential properties with a density of eight to 12 units per acre.

Planners also agreed on three waivers for the Suite Spaces building expansion at 910 N.W. Seventh St. The waivers dealt with screening and sidewalk requirements and street standards. The applicant proposes an extension of the structure.

A waiver for sidewalk requirements at 9696 Haxton Road was tabled by planners.

The commission unanimously approved eight items through the consent agenda including four lot splits, a development extension for The Lofts on Elm Tree on Southeast Elm Tree Road and a development for Mustard Seed Childcare, 3701 S.W. H St.

The lofts project originally was approved by the Planning Commission on Feb. 20. The applicant requested a one-year approval extension from the commission, according to planning documents.

