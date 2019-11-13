Since 1992, the Bella Vista Courtesy Van has been a non-profit, all-volunteer organization. Its mission is to provide free courtesy transportation for residents of Bella Vista who can no longer drive due to age or health.

There are volunteer opportunities for people who are employed or have other commitments. The hours and days are flexible and only require about an hour (M-F, your choice) doing administrative tasks at its Highlands area office. These scheduling assistants will help off-load tasks for the schedulers and will be trained by experienced volunteers. It's an easy way to volunteer if you have child duties or a work schedule.

For information, leave a message at 479-855-7663 or email bvcvan@gmail.com

Help keep this wonderful community service going. For more information, visit www.bellavistacourtesyvan.com

Community on 11/13/2019