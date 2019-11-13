Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Drake Branch (left) collaborates with his son, Harrison Branch, 5, using pots and pans to make a tune.

Bella Vista business ReWild The Child hosted a special needs camp at Blowing Springs last Saturday.

Co-founder Christie Pierce, explained that she and co-founder Melissa Wells, are both pediatric occupational therapists who focus on therapeutic use of outdoor spaces.

Additional information about the organization is available on its website at https://rewildthechildnwa.com.

The camp is one of a few the organization puts together and it tries to host one each season at different Northwest Arkansas venues, with a focus on education, play and socialization.

"We saw a need to get kids outside and away from screens," Pierce said. "This is a place for them to get out and learn how to enjoy the benefits of nature."

Pierce said families went on hikes and explored trails and the program focused on education for how to use the trails safely. There was also an educational component, with kids learning to identify some plants and creatures, she explained.

Another activity was a sensory scavenger hunt, in which families looked for items based on multiple senses rather than simple descriptors.

"It's about... just really taking in nature," she said.

After that, Wells said the kids got to try a handful of activities, including fort building and a few crafts.

Cooking was another activity - some vegetables and other items were left out for the kids to harvest, which allowed them to experience new things -- examining, touching, feeling, putting things together and so on, she explained.

It also gave them a chance to try something different away from home, she said.

Fayetteville resident Vanessa Branch brought her son, Harrison Branch, 5, and daughter Ellie Branch, 7, as well as her husband, Drake Branch to the camp.

Vanessa Branch said her family was loving the camp.

"We have had the best time and it's very unique," she said. "It's opening some windows in his mind."

The program is effective and had great support staff, she said.

They've tried different types of therapy over the years, she said, but this is extremely different with its emphasis on sensory activities.

"They're touching and feeling things, it's a very kinesthetic way of learning," she said.

Pierce said that while clinic environments are useful, this form of therapy is extremely important.

"We're very passionate about it," she said. "We all need to detox from our screens."

