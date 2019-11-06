In honor of Veterans Day, there will be a program at the Bella Vista Wall of Honor beginning with 30 minutes of music by an ecumenical church orchestra at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11. Program and speakers will begin at 11 a.m. Governor Asa Hutchinson will be in attendance and speak to the crowd that gathers.

Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, is a honorary tribute to all military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces including those still with us. All are invited to the Wall of Honor next Monday to honor our veterans of the United States.

Also in attendance will be Mayor Peter Christie and the American Legion Post 341 Commander John Chelstrom.

The Wall of Honor is located at 103 Veterans Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Community on 11/06/2019