The reconstruction of Sunset Drive appears to be hitting another wall.

Community development director Doug Tapp said that Baldwin & Shell, the construction firm working on the building, has argued it is not responsible for the collapse of the roadway, and the mishap is a result of faulty engineering.

The firm has agreed to finish construction of the building, he said, and that's essential to rebuilding the slope that leads to the road.

"That back wall of the building is also a retaining wall," he said.

The city is not going to rebuild the slope itself, he said, because it would be extremely costly -- though repairing the road should be fairly straightforward once the slope is prepared.

"We're waiting to see what they do," Tapp said. "If we had to hire a contractor to finish that slope, it's several hundred thousand dollars."

Tapp said he was beginning to get excited because the building was nearly finished, which meant work should start to rebuild the slope soon, but this development is very disappointing.

But until the repairs are complete, he said, a certificate of occupancy will not be granted for the building.

"We're not going to sign off on it until they finish that road," he said.

Representatives from Baldwin & Shell could not be reached for comment.

General News on 11/06/2019