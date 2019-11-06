Two additional masts will be installed to finish the Kingsland Road and U.S. Highway 71 intersection.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp explained that revised plans for the intersection were approved by ARDOT.

"It looks it's going to happen sooner rather than later."

The project was held up earlier this year because of buried fiber-optic lines that did not appear during an initial location service when plans were drafted for the intersection.

Because moving the masts further from the road would put them in the creek, Tapp explained, the solution will be to bring them closer to the edge of the road.

The shoulder will be paved and a guardrail will be placed to protect the masts, he said.

The city is getting a bid from the same construction company that will be installing a left-turn lane from the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 71 onto Commercial drive, he said, because this is a very small job and it would be difficult to get a contractor to show up for it.

"That's such a small job it'll be hard to get somebody else to do it," he said.

General News on 11/06/2019